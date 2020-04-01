What ‘stay at home’ order means for Floridians

Starting on Friday, a sweeping “stay at home” order will go into effect for the entire state of Florida.
According to the executive order issued on Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, "all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities."
But what exactly counts as an essential service or essential activity?
According to the executive order, here are some of the businesses, services, and activities that will remain open:
- Religious services in churches, synagogues, and houses of worship
- Recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines (walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, swimming)
- Taking care of pets
- Caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend
- Health care providers (hospitals, doctors' and dentists' offices, urgent care centers, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, physical therapists, mental health professionals, psychiatrists, therapists, pharmacies)
- Grocery stores, farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals
- Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services
- Gas stations
- Auto supply, auto repair, and related facilities
- Banks and related financial institutions
- Hardware stores
- Contractors and other tradesmen, appliance repair personnel, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other structures
- Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes
- K-12 schools, public and private colleges and universities, trade schools, and technical colleges (distance learning only)
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers
- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food (take-out and delivery only)
- Businesses that supply office products
- Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services via automobile, truck, bus, or train
- Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children
- Assisted living facilities, nursing homes, adult day care centers, and senior residential facilities
- Professional services, such as legal or accounting services
- Landscape and pool care businesses, including residential landscape and pool care services
- Child care facilities
- Businesses operating at any airport, seaport, or other government facility, including parks and government offices
- Pet supply stores
- Waste management services
It should be noted that hair salons and other hair care businesses are not listed as essential services or activities.
In addition, senior citizens and Floridians with significant underlying medical conditions (chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure, and liver disease) "shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19."
The "stay at home" order will remain in effect until April 30.
READ THE EXECUTIVE ORDER:
Scripps Only Content 2020