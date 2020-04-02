Chewy: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Dania Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.
The online pet store posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $252.4 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.85 billion.
Chewy shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year.
_____
