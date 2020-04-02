Child care help available to Palm Beach Co. first responders

Child care help available to Palm Beach Co. first responders
April 2, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 2:11 PM

First responders, emergency personnel and other essential workers in Palm Beach County are getting some much-needed child care relief.

The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County said they are offering a limited number of child care scholarships for those serving on the front-lines in the battle against COVID-19.

The coalition said they are connecting parents to child care and providing a scholarship for child care for up to 60 days.

If you are a first responder, emergency personnel or essential worker in Palm Beach County with children 6 weeks old to 12 years old, call the coalition's family resource line at 561-514-3300 to apply.

Scripps Only Content 2020