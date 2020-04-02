Palm Beach County’s second Coronavirus testing site coming early next week

A coronavirus testing site will be coming to southern Palm Beach County by early next week.
Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson told WFLX FOX 29 on Thursday that Palm Beach County’s second testing location will be at the South County Civic Center on Jog Road.
Thomson said the site is expected to open Tuesday.
State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, said people will be able to start making appointments beginning Monday.
Palm Beach County’s first testing site opened Tuesday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
Several area lawmakers were pushing for the state to open a site on the southern end of the county, where the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently exist.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this week that the state is "going to be pushing down supplies and assisting with an additional testing site in southern Palm Beach County."
