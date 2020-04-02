LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Just hours before a sweeping "stay at home" order goes into effect for the entire state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Thursday afternoon about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.
The "stay at home" order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, and will remain in place until April 30.
According to the executive order issued on Wednesday by DeSantis, "all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities."
Those essential activities include going to the grocery store, gas station, health care facilities, pharmacies, child care centers, and more.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 128 deaths.
More than 69,000 people have tested negative for the virus in Florida.
Here are the cases in our viewing area:
- Palm Beach County: 630
- St. Lucie County: 47
- Indian River County: 38
- Martin County: 33
- Okeechobee County: 1
