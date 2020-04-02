Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New England Patriots will enter a season without Tom Brady as their clear-cut starting quarterback for the first time since 2001. The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP will be in Tampa Bay. Bill Belichick's bunch will meanwhile be searching for their signal caller. The Patriots' AFC East rivals know all about uncertainty at the QB spot. Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets combined to start 55 players under center during Brady's run in New England. The Dolphins led the way with 20 during that span.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sutherland took an improbable path to big-time college basketball. He worked his way onto Florida's bench as a graduate student in mid-January after serving as an arena worker, a practice player for the women’s team and a manager for the men’s program. Gaining NCAA eligibility required him to pay back a $5,000 scholarship and remove his name and likeness from a website he created to sell streetwear he designed. His only chance to play in the NCAA Tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. What can't be stripped: two games that were five years in the making.
UNDATED (AP) — A diversity report for graduation rates among potential NCAA Tournament teams found a larger gap between white and black men’s players from the previous year. The racial gap on the men's side had declined the past two years in studies by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida. The institute annually examines graduation rates for men’s and women’s teams invited to the NCAA Tournament. It used final bracket projections from ESPN as a substitute with the tournament canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The study also found male players continue to lag behind their female counterparts overall.