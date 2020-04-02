How will Florida's 'stay at home' order be enforced?

A "stay at home order" has been issued for the entire state of Florida . At 12:01 Friday morning, Governor DeSantis emergency order goes into effect. But there are some questions that remain, including just how it will be enforced.
"At this point, I think even a lot of places in Florida have very low infection rates. It makes sense to make this move now," DeSantis said.
The governor has now adopted new rules that only allow for a handful of essential activities like gas, groceries and some recreation. In a nutshell, you're urged not to make unnecessary trips from your home.
"This is another 30 days situation and you just have to do what makes the most sense," he said.
When it comes to enforcement, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says law enforcement is taking the right approach.
"Law enforcement will try to ask each person what they're doing there and if it's going to shopping or somewhere they will work with that person to try to make sure they comply with the order without first arresting them or charging them," he said.
Aronberg says the orders are enforceable by 60 days in the county jail because it's a second-degree misdemeanor.
"Yes, we have the power to make an arrest and to charge people with a crime for violating it but we'd rather not get to there. We'd rather people voluntarily comply with it and that way it's neighbor watching over neighbor and making sure this is the safest our community can be," he said.
WPTV reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies locally.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said about DeSantis' order that "they are consulting their attorneys."
Boca Raton's department told us this stay at home order is essentially what the department has been enforcing for some time.
And Delray Beach said they're concerned the order does not have a lot of teeth to it. But they are encouraging people to continue social distancing.
