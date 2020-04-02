Jupiter restaurant gives furloughed employees $57,500

Thursday, a restaurant in Jupiter gave over $57,000 to its 115 furloughed employees. Also, each person got $500 cash, pasta, salad, and cookies. The restaurant's managing partner is calling his staff their most valuable asset and has plans to do the care package event again next month.
"We're family, and hopefully it's a temporary goodbye. And I look forward to the day we can say welcome back," Said Ira Fenton, managing partner of 1000 North
"I came by today to pick up a little care package, see what we got, I don't know yet," 1000 North furloughed employee John Chanda said. When told about the $500 he was getting, "Whew! Man that's a big help in these times."
1000 North is currently open for dockside and curbside service daily from noon to 7 p.m.
