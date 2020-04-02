$2,500 reward for missing Indian River County mother

The family of a missing Indian River County woman who vanished one month ago is pleading with the public for answers and information.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Towne, 27, was last seen on March 2 around 3 a.m. at her brother's home in the 13000 block of 99th Street in Fellsmere.
Towne has three children.
On Thursday, Towne's mother, Ruth Ann Towne, held a news conference and addressed her daughter directly.
"You are truly loved by so many people. There are a lot of people looking for you to bring you home to your loved ones," said Towne.
Towne added that she was in disbelief when her daughter vanished.
"She's somebody who's been consistent with her children, and she always touches base with all of us," said Towne. "I knew something was off when she wasn't connecting. It was out of her character."
Towne said her family is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Amanda Towne.
"To the person or persons who does know where Amanda is, for a moment, look at the loved ones closest to you," said Towne. "If your family is looking for answers, you would surely want someone to speak up."
The sheriff's office said it's searched a variety of areas in Fellsmere using helicopters, K9s, and a dive team, but detectives have had no luck finding Towne.
"Unfortunately, every lead that we've had in this case has not turned up Amanda," said Maj. Eric Flowers.
If you've seen Amanda Towne, call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240 and reference case number 2020-37848.
