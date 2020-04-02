Palm Beach Co. coronavirus hotline closed after 3 hours

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 screening hotline was open back open Thursday morning for patients to be tested for the coronavirus.
However, officials said around 11 a.m. Thursday they stopped receiving calls for the day after about three hours.
The hotline, 561-642-1000, will reopen Friday at 8 a.m. and will stay open for as long as it takes to schedule approximately 500 appointments for Monday, the county said. At that point, the remainder of their test kits will be scheduled.
The test site, located at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach , will expand and use all four lanes on Saturday.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County said they received more than 76,000 calls in the first hour Thursday morning, representing more than 1,100 unique callers.
During that time Thursday morning, representatives scheduled nearly 850 appointments for drive-through testing for Saturday.
The testing site will be closed Sunday as workers prepare for next week.
The hotline was closed Wednesday, but 1,000 test kits were flown in overnight. The district reopened the call center at 8 a.m. on Thursday to resume scheduling additional appointments for Saturday.
“We are grateful that the state recognizes the need and is supporting our testing efforts here in Palm Beach County,” said Health Care District CEO Darcy J. Davis in a statement.
As for operations this week, 255 people were tested Tuesday, along with 392 people on Wednesday, at the center located at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
Test results are expected within five to six days. A provider will contact each patient by phone with test results regardless if the result is positive or negative.
Health officials will continue scheduling appointments as long as there is a need for testing and there are additional test kits and supplies.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 Screening Hotline is 561-642-1000.
Scripps Only Content 2020