Pest control business offers discounts to first responders, teachers

A Palm Beach County business is working to keep pesky pests from sheltering alongside you during this pandemic.
Lady Bug Pest Control of Florida opened around a year ago. Now, the owners say COVID-19 has hurt their plans to expand and hire more employees.
However, they say they are still open for business.
From the ones that crawl and bite, to those that gather and hide, the Palm Beach County couple who owns the business say they are working to curb the spread of creepy crawlers.
“I worked for Palm Beach County School District for 20 years, and I just retired three years ago. So, I said to my husband, ‘I need something to do, and he said, ‘let’s start the bug business seeing you know everybody and their brother,” said Lady Bug Pest Control of Florida owner Dana Neumeyer.
She said they were off to a good start, but now COVID-19 has slowed business down.
“We wanted to hire some employees, but we had to hold off. We don’t want to spend too much money,” said Neumeyer.
For now, they said they are continuing to treat homes. She said a lot of their work can be done from the outside or with limited contact.
“Right now, for any teachers, first responders, we are doing 20 percent off the total bill,” said Neumeyer.
Lady Bug Pest Control of Florida can be reached at 561-255-7879.
