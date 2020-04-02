Powerhouse Gym in Stuart offers 'lending library'

Powerhouse Gym in Stuart is helping its members stay active during this difficult time.
If you're a member of the gym, you can borrow equipment for free and take it home. The owners believe that staying active during this time is crucial while being stuck at home.
"Exercise is medicine, and you have to get a daily dose in order to improve your immune system. We firmly believe that, and a lot of members believe that too. So, we want to keep them exercising. They're stuck and home with nothing to do. We can help. We're family,” said Mary Jane and Roy Stefanowski.
They are lending free weights, exercise bands and spin bikes.
The next pickup time for equipment is Thursday at 3 p.m. at Powerhouse Gym in Stuart.
Scripps Only Content 2020