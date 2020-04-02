Sheriff urges public to comply with 'stay at home' order

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a video Thursday urging the public to comply with the county and governor’s orders to stem the spread of coronavirus in Florida.
Bradshaw said the vast majority of people are complying with the new stay at home orders.
However, he said some people are still ignoring the orders, and law enforcement agencies across Palm Beach County are making every effort to “walk softly” and warn everyone.
“We will enforce the emergency orders, and non-compliance could result in your arrest,” said Bradshaw. “We need to take care of each other and get through this troubled time. Be responsible, be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”
The video was posted a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide order to "limit movements and personal interactions outside the home" to essential services or activities to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Florida residents should only leave their home for "essential activities" such as going to the grocery store, gas station, health care facilities, pharmacies and child care centers.
