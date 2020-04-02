Social media helping Jupiter boutique stay open

Businesses have been forced to make hard decisions the past few weeks with COVID-19, but many are finding ways to get creative to stay open without a storefront.
My Beach Boutique in Abacoa closed the storefront two weeks ago, but owner Stephanie Gwyn-Williams said she is still open with online shopping.
“Social media right now is everyone’s friend,” said Gwyn-Williams.
Usually, about 85 percent to 90 percent of her sales come from shoppers in the store, but she said her local customers have been keeping her business alive.
“That is probably what is keeping me going. I have such a wonderful group of women that shop at my store, such great local support," said Gwyn-Williams.
Gwyn-Williams said she encourages others to use social media to help.
Scripps Only Content 2020