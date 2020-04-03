Keep pets calm during coronavirus outbreak

As our nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, a South Florida dog trainer is helping families with uneasy pets.
Dale Buchanan, founder of Top Gun Dog Training, said he's received an abundance of phone calls over the last month regarding a sudden change in dog behavior.
Many of his clients have voiced concerns about excessive barking, chewing, and some aggressive behavior.
With dog parks and several doggie daycares closed, Buchanan is offering advice to encourage obedience.
CHECK YOUR STRESS AND ANXIETY
Buchanan said the first step in managing behavior issues begins with the owner. He said owners should perform a self-check of their negative emotions to ensure the dog is not absorbing them.
DOGS EXERCISE
A 20-to-30-foot long leash helps dogs enjoy the great outdoors while allowing owners to social distance.
This will allow the dog to burn off a lot of extra energy and play.
MENTAL STIMULATION FOR DOGS
Buchanan said daily obedience training with basic "sit and stay" commands is essential during stressful and uncertain times.
DOG SOCIALIZING TIPS
- Take your dog for a ride in the car, this is actually a form of socializing for dogs
- Take your dog for extra long structured walks, combined with basic obedience while on the walk
- Keep your distance, but allow dogs to observe other pets and people as a form of mental stimulation
Palm Beach County is also addressing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and pets. Officials have said there is no evidence that pets can contract or spread COVID-19.
For more information about the Top Gun Dog Training program, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020