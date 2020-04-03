Keeping love strong during coronavirus pandemic

"If children feel loved by the parents, there’s less misbehavior. A lot of the misbehavior of children is to get the attention of the parents," Chapman explained. "And consequently, a lot of the misbehavior of a married couple is because they’re trying to get the attention of the other person. If we can work on the positive side, rather than let our negative emotions control the way we talk to each other and relate to each other, if we can turn that around, and look for the way that we can communicate with each other, in the most positive way, we are going to create a positive climate in the family and we can handle everything that we’re going through in a much more positive manner."