Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIPS
Ships with coronavirus patients dock in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A cruise ship that had at least two passengers die of coronavirus and others sickened while barred from South American ports has finally docked in Florida. The Zaandam and a sister ship sent to help it, the Rotterdam, were given permission to unload passengers at Port Everglades on Thursday, after days of negotiations with officials who feared it would divert resources from a region with a spike in virus cases. The agreement was reached Thursday by local, state and federal officials and Carnival Corp., which owns the Zaandam and the Rotterdam
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida jobless claims rise as does anger among unemployed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering state agencies to lend staff to the unemployment office so it can answer phones and process applications. The Department of Economic Opportunity saw more than 200,000 people apply for unemployment assistance last week and more are foiled by the agency's overworked computer and phone systems. Its head apologized Thursday for the problems. Meanwhile, DeSantis defended his decision to exempt houses of worship from the ban on large gatherings, saying he didn't think the government could constitutionally regulate them. The state's tally of confirmed cases now exceeds 9,000 and 143 have died.
ONLINE CLASS HACKED-FLORIDA
Man exposes himself after hacking into online Florida class
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — School officials in Florida say a man exposed himself to students after hacking into an online class being held by a public school. Orange County Public Schools in Orlando on Thursday said in a letter to teachers that the man gained unauthorized access to the Zoom video conferencing instructional lesson and exposed himself to the class. The letter encouraged teachers to use the “waiting room" function in Zoom, which allows the host to control when a participant joins a meeting. The letter said the case was being handled by law enforcement. The coronavirus has forced schools to shift to online classes.
FATAL SHOOTING-CHILD-FLORIDA
Boy, 10, killed, infant wounded in central Florida shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after shooting a 5-month girl and a 10-year-old boy, killing the grade-schooler. Police officers say they arrested Terrance Young on Thursday less than two hours after he fled the scene of the shootings in Daytona Beach. Authorities say Young shot both children with a rifle, but the motive wasn't clear. The boy was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital, and the infant girl was taken to a children's hospital in Orlando. Young was being held on outstanding warrants from Volusia and Miami-Dade counties.
NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Appellate court drops claim against Pulse shooter's employer
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appellate court panel upheld a lower court's ruling that a security firm employing the gunman from the Pulse nightclub shooting can't be held liable for failing to investigate complaints against the shooter and giving him firearm training. A panel of the Fourth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision dismissing the lawsuit brought against G4S by survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting and family members. Forty-nine people were killed at the gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016. Survivors and family members had argued that G4S was negligent in hiring Mateen despite concerns from previous colleagues and complaints from current colleagues.
FATAL CRASH
Man fleeing police crashes into car, killing woman, child
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man fleeing a police stop hit another car, killing a 31-year-old woman and her 7-year-old niece. Lt. Kim Montes says the crash happened Wednesday night in Daytona Beach. She says police stopped pursuit of Reed who struck the car driven by Kanadei Benjamin. Both Benjamin and the child, Zoe Chi, died at the scene. The report didn't say why police were initially chasing Reed. Reed and his passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The highway patrol is investigating the crash.
BABY GIRAFFE
125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — The Brevard Zoo is welcoming a baby giraffe. Zoo officials say the giraffe was born on Sunday in Melbourne. The calf weighed 125 pounds and was 6-feet tall at birth. In a statement the zoo said it's the sixth consecutive male calf born there. It was the ninth birth for the calf's 20-year-old mother, Johari. The calf's father is 21-year-old Rafiki, who has sired all 14 giraffe born at the zoo. The veterinary staff says the calf is in good health and nursing well.
BICYCLIST HIT BY TRAIN
Bicyclist struck, killed by train in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a train struck and killed a bicyclist in Palm Beach County. Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said in a statement that the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Worth Beach. The area around the tracks was closed off while police conducted an investigation. The name of the bicyclist wasn't released. There were no additional details.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MUSIC FESTIVAL
Miami's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival moved to next year
MIAMI (AP) — A popular hip-hop music festival in South Florida isn't happening this year because of the new coronavirus. Rolling Loud had been scheduled for May at Hard Rock Stadium, but festival officials announced Wednesday that they were moving the event to February 2021. Organizers say all tickets will be honored for the new dates. An email with instructions on how to obtain a refund will be sent next week. This year's festival was set to feature Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Megan thee Stallion, and the entire lineup is expected to return. Past acts have included Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper.
TRIPLE SLAYING-CHILD TAKEN
Triple-slaying suspect surrenders after standoff; child safe
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida state troopers have arrested a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child's mother's family, and kidnapping his 2-year-old son. Caesar Crockett Jr. safely handed his child over to authorities after a crash near Tampa. Authorities say Crockett then stayed in his vehicle for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement before he eventually surrendered. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 29-year-old suspect is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Police say Crockett got into a fight with his child's mother Tuesday night in Macon, Georgia, and then fatally shot the woman's mother, stepfather and sister.