West Palm announces new program to help small businesses

The city of West Palm Beach held a meeting Friday morning to discuss the last developments in the fight against the coronavirus.
“I believe that this will likely get worse before it gets better,” said Mayor Keith James. “We all must do our part. Together we can save lives.”
James said the new coronavirus testing site at the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, which began Tuesday, is going smoothly but was concerned about the sustainability of the testing site due to "dwindling" supplies.
The mayor announced the creation of the "City of West Palm Beach Recovery Assistance Program," formed in partnership with Valley National Community Bank and the Urban League of Palm Beach County.
The program makes available to West Palm Beach businesses short-term loans between $5,000 to $10,000 with minimal interest rates and generous repayment periods.
The mayor also laid out the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act," which allocates $350 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn.
Through the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program provides 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to small businesses.
The loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls during or restore their payrolls afterward.
James reiterated the governor's new 30-day "state at home" order which says "all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities."
On March 16, the city of West Palm Beach declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus.
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said last month that field hospitals may be needed in the city as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put pressure on our local health care facilities.
