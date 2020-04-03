Martin Co. commissioners discuss ‘public spaces’ at meeting

Martin County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss how Florida’s stay-at-home order affects residents and how it should be enforced.
Relaying information to the public to control rumors and misinformation took top priority at the meeting. Commissioners agree there is a need for daily updates outside of social media because some residents don’t use it.
Public spaces that remain open also took priority. Commissioners don’t believe golf courses and public parks should be closed as long as people practice social distancing. Both remain open in Martin County.
The county administrator’s office is working with a team of attorneys to receive guidance from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office to get the best reasonable interpretation of the executive order.
To better enforce social distancing on the water, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has nine marine patrol boats that will be closing and enforcing sandbar closures this weekend.
But Sheriff William Snyder said there are currently zero intentions to stop people on the road and set up road blocks to determine if people should be on the streets during this stay at home order.
