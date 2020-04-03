Martin County School District has new meal distribution time

April 3, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 8:13 PM

The Martin County School District superintendent said Friday that their meal distribution will have a couple of changes starting next week.

The district will now be serving hot meals at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People can also take 'breakfast to go' for the next morning.

The change applies to Hobe Sound Elementary School, Port Salerno Elementary School, JD Parker Elementary School, Jensen Beach Elementary School, Warfield Elementary School, and St. Lucie Mobille Village in Indiantown.

