Mental health resources and tips to cope with coronavirus outbreak

As the number of coronavirus cases increase, so does the anxiety and stress.
FOX 29 gathered some resources and tips that may help support your emotional and mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tips and resources from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coping with stress.
Taking care of your emotional health during an emergency will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family.
Tips for social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
If you need assistance finding food, paying for housing bills, accessing free childcare, or other essential services.
Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime, about any type of crisis. A live, trained crisis counselor receives the text and responds.
A 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
Suggestions and resources for victims and survivors of domestic violence who need support.
MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS
PALM BEACH COUNTY
The Psychotherapists of Palm Beach County: A group of thirteen psychotherapists based out of Boca Raton with a second location in Lake Worth.
