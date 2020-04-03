Toilet paper thieves sought in Palm Beach County

Toilet paper thieves sought in Palm Beach County
April 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 5:58 PM

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people they say stole a variety of items from a Walmart, including toilet paper and beer.

PBOS said the incident occurred at a Walmart, located at 6294 Forest Hill Blvd., on March 19.

Among the items stolen included:

  • Two packs of Charmin toilet paper
  • Four cases of Corona beer
  • Two cases of Tide laundry detergent
  • A large package of paper towels
  • Swiffer cleaning products

PBSO said the store suffered a loss of more than $500.

Investigators said the shoplifters may have fled in a 2013 white Hyundai.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2020