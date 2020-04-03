Toilet paper thieves sought in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people they say stole a variety of items from a Walmart, including toilet paper and beer.
PBOS said the incident occurred at a Walmart, located at 6294 Forest Hill Blvd., on March 19.
Among the items stolen included:
- Two packs of Charmin toilet paper
- Four cases of Corona beer
- Two cases of Tide laundry detergent
- A large package of paper towels
- Swiffer cleaning products
PBSO said the store suffered a loss of more than $500.
Investigators said the shoplifters may have fled in a 2013 white Hyundai.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
