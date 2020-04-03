Willie Lee Sasser: Police searching for elderly missing man in West Palm Beach

Police are searching for an elderly missing man in West Palm Beach.
Willie Lee Sasser, 76, was last seen Friday at approximately 12:50 p.m. leaving his residence, located in the 800 block of Grant Street, on foot.
Sasser was wearing a blue hat, long-sleeve gray shirt and gray pants.
He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about Sasser's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department with reference case number 2020-0005925 or your local law enforcement agency.
