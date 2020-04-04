BSO deputy dies from COVID-19

A Broward County deputy died late Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Sheriff Gregory Tony said during a news conference Saturday morning that Deputy Shannon Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24.
Bennett, 39, was a 12-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Tony said Bennett had first reported he was sick March 23.
"This was his first contact in reporting that he potentially had contracted this virus," Tony said.
Tony said Bennett was in a hospital's care by March 27 "and was showing signs of recovery."
"Unfortunately, it took a turn for the worse last night," Tony said.
Tony said Bennett's death should serve as a reminder to all law enforcement and first responders "that we're not immune to it and we can fall victim to it as well."
"A loss today, it shakes us up, but we can't allow it to break us," Tony said.
Tony said he considers Bennett's death to have occurred in the line of duty.
"He was serving this community, got ill and contracted this virus," Tony said.
The sheriff said Bennett was among 20 other deputies in his agency who have contracted the virus.
"Look, we lost a man in the line of duty and we're probably going to lose another," Tony said. "It's just uncertain right now."
