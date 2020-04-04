Palm Beach County Deputy dies from complications of COVID-19

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that 38-year-old Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala has died due to complications from COVID-19.
Sgt. Diaz Ayala was battling other underlying health issues before contracting COVID-19, according to PBSO.
He began his career with the department in 2006, working as a Corrections Deputy until being promoted to Sergeant in 2016.
He is survived by three daughters, two sisters, his mother and father.
Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.
