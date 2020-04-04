Physician's assistant busted for stealing medical equipment from Palms West Hospital

A man was arrested Friday for stealing medical equipment from the Palms West Hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the theft complaint and learned the suspect, 46-year-old Rhoderick Manhattan, was working as a physician's assistant at the hospital when two hospital employees witnessed him stealing the equipment.
The witnesses told deputies that Manhattan was placing stolen medical equipment in a silver Jaguar XF with a Pennsylvania tag # KLZ4980.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found over $500 worth of equipment that included 52 boot covers, 26 protective overall suits/bunny suits, 12 scrub jackets, 11 head cover hoods, a box of gloves and one pair of scrubs.
Manhattan was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on larceny of emergency equipment and grand theft of emergency equipment during a State of Emergency.
He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
According to PBSO, if Manhattan doesn't post bond his first appearance will be Saturday.
Scripps Only Content 2020