Seniors entertained by kids thanks to video conferencing

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A South Florida senior living center is keeping spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic.
Discovery Village in Palm Beach Gardens found a unique way to entertain their residents.
11 kids across Florida hosted an interactive Zoom video conference with seniors.
They read poetry, performed ballet, and played music.
Residents enjoyed the show from their own cinema while practicing social distancing.
The facility director says it was heartwarming.
After the pandemic is over, Discovery Village plans on hosting a party where seniors can meet the children who put on the show.
