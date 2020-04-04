West Palm Beach distillery shifts to making hand sanitizer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Many hospitals and stores are running low on hand sanitizers.
Some distilleries around the country, including one in South Florida, are converting their alcohol production into creating their own hand sanitizers.
Steel Tie Spirits in West Palm Beach is doing just that and donating them to hospitals, first responders and retirement homes.
Ben Etheridge, the co-founder of the company, says they are selling hand sanitizer to the general public for $10. Proceeds from those sales will help offset the costs for the distillery.
“We’re going to start making hand-sanitizer, we’re not trying to make money on it. We are just trying to pay our employees and do some good for the community. So to be able to put them to work, bottling a product that’s definitely needed in the community that’s huge to us, that’s everything,” Etheridge said.
The distillery has around 300 gallons left to make the hand sanitizer and will gladly accept any donations from those who can help.
