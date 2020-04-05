COVID-19 testing coming to Southern Palm Beach County

April 5, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 4:43 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is coming to southern Palm Beach County.

Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020 at 10 a.m., Cleveland Clinic will take appointments for COVID-19 testing via telephone.

Testing will take place at the South County Civic Center located at 16700 Jog Road in Delray Beach beginning on Tuesday.

Pre-approval and appointments are required for anyone wanting to be tested.

Screening criteria will include presence of symptoms, exposures and risk factors.

To make an appointment, call 561-804-0250 beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

Testing has also taking place at FITTEAM of the Palm Beaches since Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

