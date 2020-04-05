On Demand: Workout with WPTV

April 5, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 1:53 PM

Ashley Brock Cope is a fitness instructor from Juno Beach, and calls herself a "master motivator and oracle of positivity."

She will be "Fighting the quarantine 19 one pound at a time" four times a week on WPTV's Facebook page . The 30-minute sessions are for all skill levels using objects you can find in your home. If you don't have light weights you can use cans of vegtables or water bottles to do these workouts.

Schedule
Thursday at 6 p.m.
Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Saturday at 9 a.m.
Sunday at 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 5, 2020

WORKOUT WITH WPTV

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Posted by WPTV on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Saturday, April 4, 2020

WORKOUT WITH WPTV

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Posted by WPTV on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020

Workout with WPTV

Friday, April 3, 2020

Posted by WPTV on Friday, April 3, 2020

Thursday, April 2, 2020 (Note there is an audio issue with this post)

Workout With WPTV

Thursday, April 2, 2020 (Note there is an audio issue with this post)

Posted by WPTV on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Sunday, March 29

Workout With WPTV

Sunday, March 29

Posted by WPTV on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Saturday, March 28

Workout with WPTV

Saturday, March 28

Posted by WPTV on Saturday, March 28, 2020

