On Demand: Workout with WPTV

Ashley Brock Cope is a fitness instructor from Juno Beach, and calls herself a "master motivator and oracle of positivity."
She will be "Fighting the quarantine 19 one pound at a time" four times a week on WPTV's Facebook page . The 30-minute sessions are for all skill levels using objects you can find in your home. If you don't have light weights you can use cans of vegtables or water bottles to do these workouts.
Schedule
Thursday at 6 p.m.
Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Saturday at 9 a.m.
Sunday at 9 a.m.
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Friday, April 3, 2020
Thursday, April 2, 2020 (Note there is an audio issue with this post)
Sunday, March 29
Saturday, March 28
Scripps Only Content 2020