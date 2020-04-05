Drive-thru coronavirus testing coming to southern Palm Beach County

Drive-thru coronavirus testing is coming to southern Palm Beach County.
Testing will begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the South County Civic Center on Jog Road.
The Cleveland Clinic will start taking appointments for testing at that location via telephone beginning Monday at 10 a.m.
To make an appointment, call 561-804-0250.
Pre-approval and appointments are required for anyone wanting to be tested.
Screening criteria will include presence of symptoms, exposures and risk factors.
Beginning Tuesday, the phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
After Tuesday's opening, testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
This will be the second testing location in Palm Beach County. A
has been operational since last Tuesday.
