Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County
April 5, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:38 PM

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 24-year-old man died in a crash early Sunday in Okeechobee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Hector Delira Sepulveda of Okeechobee was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on US Highway 441 at 3:45 a.m.

Sepulveda failed to maintain control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete utility light pole.

He died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is still pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2020