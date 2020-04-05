Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 24-year-old man died in a crash early Sunday in Okeechobee County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Hector Delira Sepulveda of Okeechobee was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on US Highway 441 at 3:45 a.m.
Sepulveda failed to maintain control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete utility light pole.
He died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case is still pending investigation.
