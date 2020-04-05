Riviera Beach church distributes 500 free meals

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The congregation of New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church served over 500 free meals to families in need on Sunday.
Recipients waited in their cars in a drive-thru to maintain safe social distancing.
The church made this possible by partnering with the Palm Beach County Youth Recreation Association and Tiger Store to distribute the meals.
Former Riviera Beach Mayor Bishop T. Masters said the need is great in these times and the community is grateful, "Many people are unemployed, people have lost their jobs, people don’t have money to even get food. So we feel the children are being fed during the week and maybe somebody feeds them on Saturdays but on Sundays we want to put a smile on a families face."
The church plans on handing out Easter baskets Sunday at its next meal giveaway at 11:30 a.m. and will continue to distribute meals every Sunday after that for as long as they can.
