Stuart Green Market relocates to Martin County Fairgrounds

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- There is a need in the farming community due to restaurants not buying as much produce lately, so connections are being made between suppliers and local buyers.
On Sunday at the Martin County Fairgrounds, the Stuart Green Market which usually hosts local and small businesses in downtown Stuart, had to have another plan. So people picked up produce from their cars.
People were able to get everything from bakery items, eggs, meats, and other locally produced foods.
Last week they had over 500 vehicles drive through and they plan on hosting the event again the weekend after Easter.
