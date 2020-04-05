Woman's friends throw her a socially-distanced baby shower

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A South Florida woman's friends improvised a bit and threw her a baby shower with ample social distancing after her original one was canceled due to coronavirus.
Valerie Santory of Boca Raton was originally scheduled to have her baby shower in mid-April, but due to COVID-19, those plans were scrapped.
She told WPTV she "was devastated that we would not be able to celebrate such a happy time."
She was delighted that her friends surprised her on Thursday with a "trunk baby shower" in a parking lot.
The group of friends sat six feet apart and enjoyed baby shower games, complete with decorations, balloons, presents, baby books, cupcakes, and drinks.
Valerie said, "This was just what I needed, being away from them has been the hardest part of this quarantine, and I’m so thankful for this amazing idea. Hopeful other mamas can see this and have an opportunity to reclaim their canceled showers."
