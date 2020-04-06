Anonymous survey will help Florida fight against the coronavirus

For weeks, state health officials have said prevention and testing are key to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now, there's a new community action survey Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees want all people currently residing in Florida to take called StrongerThanC-19. It's designed to give residents the power to unite in the fight to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“In addition to helping our state better identify and predict coronavirus trends in Florida, the StrongerThanC-19 community action survey will also guide users through the next ‘STEPS’ of preparedness and prevention measures,” said Gov. DeSantis. “This will serve as another crucial instrument in helping to reinforce Florida’s ongoing efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 across the state.”
People anonymously answer questions ranging from age and residency, to recent travel, to potential COVID-19 contact. The StrongerThanC-19 community action survey is designed to gather information to help the department track and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida; it is not a symptom checker designed to dispense medical advice.
“We are asking residents to take two minutes out of their day to take the StrongerThanC-19 community action survey and answer the brief series of questions provided. The responses will be used to help the Department improve the distribution of resources to support healthcare and other initiatives across the state,” said Scott Rivkees, Florida Surgeon General.
The StrongerThanC-19 community action survey is free to use and can be accessed by visiting: www.StrongerThanC19.com.
Scripps Only Content 2020