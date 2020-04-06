Audit of Rivera Beach finds $1.2M in 'wasted taxpayer dollars'

Questioned costs are defined as “costs or financial obligations that are questioned by the OIG because of an alleged violation of a provision of a law, regulation, contract, grant, cooperative agreement, other agreement, policies and procedures, or document governing the expenditure of funds; a finding that, at the time of the OIG activity, such cost or financial obligation is not supported by adequate documentation; or, a finding that the expenditure of funds for the intended purpose is unnecessary or unreasonable. As such, not all questioned costs are indicative of potential fraud or waste.”