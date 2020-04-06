Ballet teacher in Palm Beach County teaches students online

Many teachers are having to come up with unique ways to connect with their students.
On Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, a local ballet teacher instructed his class from home while practicing social distancing.
Founding director of the Paris Ballet and Dance of Jupiter, Jean-Hugues Feray has been teaching his students locally and around the world online.
For the past few weeks, he has switched all of his lessons online and using online services like Zoom and Instagram to reach out and connect with his class.
He says it has been a positive impact on his students.
“I think it’s been very healthy for them physically because they need to stay in shape,” said Feray. “Dancers are athletes, so it’s like any other sport.”
He also says at times he teaches more than 150 students a day and plans on hosting classes until he can get back into his studio.
