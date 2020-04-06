Boca Raton group works to inspire others to thrive during coronavirus

A grassroots movement in Boca Raton is taking a three-pronged assault on the coronavirus.
Late last month, former Boca Raton High School student Luke Lynch and teacher Jordan Hernandez started the group called “#CoronaCant“, which works to let everyone know you can still live a productive life despite social distancing.
The movement is based on the following pillars:
- Stay Unified
- Stay Productive
- Stay Healthy
Hernandez said he helped start the movement for the same reason he went into the education profession -- to help people feel like they belong.
“This online movement has brought about the conversation, laughter, and insight that I missed having in my classroom … These three elements of my job mean so much to me. I am grateful for the ability to work with people representing all corners of the world. Thank you for reading our stories. Now please, share yours with us,” said Hernandez.
Student leaders at Boca Raton High School have created a public forum on "Google Classroom" where students can stay connected and have access to mental health resources, online exercises and other activities.
The group encourages the public to share their story on social media and tag @CORONACANTT and #CORONACANT.
Visit the group's YouTube page to learn more and watch their videos.
