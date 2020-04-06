Car burglaries increase during coronavirus pandemic

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Coronavirus isn’t just affecting our health. It’s also affecting area crime rates.
According to Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, car burglaries are the latest crime to spike in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have seen a lot of car burglaries occur, not when people smash through the windows, but when burglars lift the handle and the door is open,” Aronberg told Contact 5 investigator Merris Badcock. “We’re advising people to make sure that their car doors remain locked.”
Aronberg is also reminding folks not to leave guns inside their cars, whether locked or unlocked, since they are often stolen if found by thieves.
“We have even seen car burglaries inside locked garages,” he said. “Even if you have a car inside a garage, make sure the car doors are locked, not just the front door of the garage. Make sure your valuables [are out], and the keys especially should not be left inside the car.”
