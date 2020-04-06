Crash victim found shot, ejected from vehicle near West Palm

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a deputy response to a single-vehicle crash Monday near West Palm Beach has turned into a homicide investigation.
At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the wreck in the southbound lanes of Military Trail north of Roebuck Road and found a man dead in the road.
They later found his vehicle had several bullet holes in the doors.
PBSO said it appears the victim was shot a short distance away, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a power pole and was ejected from the vehicle.
As of 6 p.m., northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail are shut down between Roebuck Road and Windsor Way.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
The name of the victim has not been released.
