Crash victim found shot, ejected from vehicle near West Palm
April 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 7:38 PM

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a deputy response to a single-vehicle crash Monday near West Palm Beach has turned into a homicide investigation.

At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the wreck in the southbound lanes of Military Trail north of Roebuck Road and found a man dead in the road.

They later found his vehicle had several bullet holes in the doors.

PBSO said it appears the victim was shot a short distance away, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a power pole and was ejected from the vehicle.

As of 6 p.m., northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail are shut down between Roebuck Road and Windsor Way.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The name of the victim has not been released.

