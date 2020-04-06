Employee at Publix near testing site tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Publix next to the South County Civic Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the Florida-based supermarket said Monday.
The store, at the intersection of Jog Road and Linton Boulevard near Delray Beach, is less than a mile away from the site of Palm Beach County's newest coronavirus testing location .
"The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state," Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss said in a statement. "As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores."
RELATED: More coronavirus coverage
Coincidentally, the Publix happens to be in close proximity to Palm Beach County's second COVID-19 testing site and first on the southern end of the county. The Cleveland Clinic began taking appointments for drive-thru testing at that location Monday. Testing will begin there Tuesday morning.
Employees at two other Publix locations in Boynton Beach and west of Boca Raton have also tested positive.
Scripps Only Content 2020