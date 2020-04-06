Glades churches helping people affected by coronavirus pandemic

People living in a Belle Glade neighborhood are thankful for a lunch delivery from Grace Fellowship Worship Center.
Pastor Kenny Berry said now they are in the community every day.
"Blowing on the horn, knocking on doors and letting the families know that we have meals for kids," Berry said Monday.
The pastor said the coronavirus pandemic has affected the families living in the Glades area. Seniors were also hit hard, so food is being delivered to them as well.
"We know that a lot of these seniors, they don't have the ability to get out," Berry said.
The church has distributed about 2,500 meals to children and seniors in the community.
Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson said there is a need that is being filled.
"We are fortunate to have our faith-based leaders," Wilson said. "To any community, your churches are the pillar of the community."
It's a community effort extending to other surrounding cities -- Pahokee, South Bay and Canal Point. The mayor said area businesses are also helping.
"We've been fortunate enough to get a lot of our local business owners to help donate," Wilson said. "Florida Crystals and U.S. Sugar, they've been really helpful to us. We make one call to them and they make it happen and the farmers."
