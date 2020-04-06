LIVE: Gov. DeSantis hosts coronavirus roundtable

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable discussion on Monday morning about the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is joined in Tallahassee by officials from Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity, Department of Management Services, and Department of Revenue.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | We're Open South Florida
DeSantis said last week the state is adding more resources to better process unemployment claims in Florida.
"This system is not handling the needs of the people in Florida," DeSantis said on Thursday in Tallahassee.
It comes after many Floridians reported having issues with the unemployment filing process and weren't able to access the state's CONNECT website or phone system.
DeSantis said the state will provide extra staffing at the Claims Assistance Center and will purchase additional software to help the CONNECT website handle more traffic.
"This is not something that you can turn on and off in an economy like this," DeSantis said. "This is a problem that could be with us for more than a couple weeks."
To apply for unemployment benefits in Florida, click here or call Florida's Claims Assistance Center at 1-800-204-2418.
The entire state of Florida is now under a "stay-at-home" order until at least April 30.
Residents are urged not to leave their homes unless it's for essential services or activities like going to the grocery store, gas station, health care facilities, pharmacy, or child care centers, among others.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 221 deaths.
More than 103,000 Floridians have tested negative for the virus.
Here are the cases in our viewing area:
- Palm Beach County: 1,000
- St. Lucie County: 82
- Martin County: 60
- Indian River County: 55
- Okeechobee County: 3
For the latest information about coronavirus cases in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020