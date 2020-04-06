Assistance for local non-profit organizations

April 6, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 2:47 PM

As local non-profits continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, two Palm Beach County foundations are stepping up to help.

A number of charities and non-profit organizations are struggling to provide assistance to the community because donations have slowed and fundraising events have been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

Thankfully, groups like the Quantum Foundation, based in West Palm Beach, are pitching in.

Last month, the foundation approved giving $250,000 in emergency grants to area non-profits to allow them to continue providing relief and resources to people in need.

Feeding South Florida is one of 27 local non-profits that was awarded a grant. They received $25,000 from Quantum.

Eric Kelly, the President of the Quantum Foundation, said this in a written statement:

"COVID-19 has invaded every aspect of society, therefore our collective response must span across the industries of healthcare, housing, education, transportation and employment. Quantum Foundation recognizes the need to address these social factors that influence health; and will continue to support these joint efforts to create a healthier Palm Beach County. We will get through this pandemic and Palm Beach County can count on Quantum Foundation to be here."

In addition, Fidelity Investments hosted the Great Charity Challenge in February, which awarded $1 million to local non-profits.

Fidelity has now put together a charity guide which allows residents to donate money to local non-profit organizations.

