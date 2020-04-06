Assistance for local non-profit organizations

As local non-profits continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, two Palm Beach County foundations are stepping up to help.
A number of charities and non-profit organizations are struggling to provide assistance to the community because donations have slowed and fundraising events have been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
Thankfully, groups like the Quantum Foundation, based in West Palm Beach, are pitching in.
Last month, the foundation approved giving $250,000 in emergency grants to area non-profits to allow them to continue providing relief and resources to people in need.
Feeding South Florida is one of 27 local non-profits that was awarded a grant. They received $25,000 from Quantum.
Eric Kelly, the President of the Quantum Foundation, said this in a written statement:
In addition, Fidelity Investments hosted the Great Charity Challenge in February, which awarded $1 million to local non-profits.
Fidelity has now put together a charity guide which allows residents to donate money to local non-profit organizations.
