Lottery ticket worth $19 million sold in Lake Park

Someone in Lake Park is waking up millions of dollars richer after the Florida Lottery drawing on Saturday night.
There was only one winning ticket that matched all six numbers earning $19 million. The lucky ticket was sold at Village Grocery, 9271 Prosperity Farms Road in Lake Park.
The winning numbers were 10, 17, 18, 20, 30 and 41.
There were 48 people who matched five-of-six winning numbers and won a lesser prize of $1,485. There were 22 Xtra winners that earned $7,425 each.
The next drawing is Wednesday for $2 million.
Scripps Only Content 2020