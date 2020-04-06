Martin County residents ‘seemingly taking this seriously’

Martin County residents are heeding warnings surrounding the coronavirus.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 spoke with Martin County Emergency Management Director Michele Jones, who said Monday county officials are working hard to make sure residents have resources and information.
"We know it's a scary time, a difficult time," Jones said. "We're doing everything we can to be there for our people."
The county's community recovery task force has been monitoring financial instability and food resources daily. Overall, Jones said, it appears people are staying at home.
"We see that folks are seemingly taking this seriously, less folks in parks, less people on the water," Jones said. "They seem to be doing their due diligence to keep us all safe."
Martin County started a community information center that is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The number to call is 772-287-1652. Officials also continue to update their website with the latest information.
