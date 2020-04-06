Publix employee in Boynton Beach tests positive for COVID-19

Publix said over the weekend an employee at a store in Boynton Beach tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is at least the second worker at a Publix in Palm Beach County to test positive for the virus.
Publix spokeswoman Nicole Maristany Krauss said in a statement Saturday night the employee worked at store located at 133 N Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, there are 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the 33436 zip code, which includes parts of Boynton Beach and the village of Golf.
The Florida-based grocery store chain said last week they are now allowing all workers to wear gloves and masks.
Publix wants to remind the public they have implemented a "heightened ongoing disinfection program" that focuses on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.
Other measures put in place at Publix stores include:
• The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores
• Signs and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing
• Visual reminders of appropriate 6-foot spacing via marked lines at registers
• Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves
