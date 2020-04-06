Rocky's Sub Shop in Palm City feeding first responders

Not only is Rocky's Sub Shop in Palm City still open, they're raising money and taking donations to help feed first responders.
“I picked my 3-year-old granddaughter up at school, and we’re passing by the firehouse. When the lights went on, she said to me, 'Gam Gam, are they going to help all the sick people like my mommy?' And her mom happens to be a nurse," said Terri Spector, the owner of Rocky's Sub Shop.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: We're Open | Inspiring South Florida
The money donated and lunches bought for first responders will be matched by the shop and delivered.
Spector said she went home and thought to herself, "What could be a really good thing to do? So, I decided anyone who wants to donate money, we will match it for free lunches for EMTs, police officers, nurses, doctors, whatever you would like to donate it to.”
Rocky's Sub Shop will be donating lunch three days this week to Martin County Fire Station 21 in Palm City and to the teachers at Apple Tree Academy one day this week as well.
"It makes me proud of my community, proud of my friends and proud of my coworkers," said Vikki Ashworth, an employee at the sub shop.
