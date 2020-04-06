100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County leaders gave an update on Monday about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County.
28 people in the county have been hospitalized because of the virus, and four have died.
Health officials said St. Lucie County has seen a big bump in the number of cases over the last couple of days because more coronavirus testing is being done at multiple Cleveland Clinic locations in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties.
"These are cases of a week to two weeks ago," said Clint Sperber with the Florida Department of Health.
Sperber also new addressed new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is recommending people wear cloth masks in public when social distancing is difficult.
"While maintaining 6 feet distancing remains a cornerstone effort to slow the spread of the virus, the use of simple cloth face coverings can help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others," said Sperber.
Officials said there will be no sunrise Easter services on St. Lucie County beaches this coming Sunday, as all county beaches are closed.
The entire state of Florida is now under a “stay-at-home” order until at least April 30.
Residents are urged not to leave their homes unless it's for essential services or activities like going to the grocery store, gas station, health care facilities, pharmacy, or child care centers, among other places.
